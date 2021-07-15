'Renowned programme' running free theatre auditions in Milton Keynes

Renowned talent management and theatre training programme, Stagebox, will be hosting free auditions at Stadium MK in Bletchley this weekend.

If you know a young performer aged 8-18 years old who is looking to take their talent to the next level, Stagebox is inviting auditionees to take to the stage at the in-person audition workshops on Sunday, July 18.

Successful candidates will enjoy the exclusive award-winning performance training programme in London during the school holidays, as well as benefitting from the talent management at Stagebox.

Stadium MK

This year – for the first time – auditions are free of charge, with Stagebox founders keen to encourage everyone with a love of theatre to come along and audition.

With Stagebox alumni starring on stage and screen, many securing lead roles for Disney, Netflix, in the West End and beyond, Stagebox offers rising stars the chance to train smart, build industry connections and gain unrivalled opportunities in theatre, television and film.

Just one of Stagebox’s recent success stories is Tilly Bayer, who trains at the London centre.

Following a triumphant stint as Matilda in the iconic West End musical, she workshopped the role for the upcoming Netflix production of the show. Tilly will be returning to the West End later on this year.

Stagebox’s general manager, Jasmine Quinlan Gardner, said: “It’s been a turbulent period for the performing arts industry to say the least, and we’re so delighted to be holding these free auditions in Milton Keynes.

"Stagebox is about opportunity, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating the nation’s budding talent.”

Kirsti Bagger, head agent at Stagebox, said: “We’re looking to meet new performers with passion, ambition and star quality.

"We’re very passionate about accessibility and inclusivity which is why we’re removing audition fees this July - we welcome children from all backgrounds, from newcomers all the way up to advanced level and we can’t wait to see what the young people of Milton Keynes have to offer!”

These auditions are guaranteed to fill up fast and limited spaces apply. To register your spot for the Milton Keynes audition date, visit Eventbrite.

To find out more about Stagebox, please head to: https://www.stagebox.uk/