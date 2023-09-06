Everything from singer-songwriters to Extreme Improv Comedy

A raunchy burlesque show is among the wide-variety of entertainment performances lined up at a popular arts venue in Aylesbury.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s Norman Bragg Studio has revealed its autumn schedule. It is promising sing-a-longs, live music, family fun and local music acts.

Norman Bragg Studio aims to showcase diverse fringe theatre and fresh new talent alongside unique community events, screenings and more.

Hundred Watt Club’s An Evening of Burlesque and Vaudeville

Hundred Watt Club’s An Evening of Burlesque and Vaudeville comes to Aylesbury next Saturday (16 September). It is described as a no-holds-barred journey into the world of showgirls and spectacle.

Prior to that Bucks Radio is starting the season with its Back to School Disco on Saturday (9 September).

Pianist Michael Webborn invites guests to sing their favourite musical theatre and Disney numbers at Musical Theatre Karaoke on 19 September.

Waterside Ceilidh with Ceilidh Tree offers visitors a chance to try their hand at the Scottish and Irish dance on 29 September, no experience is required.

A Face for Radio is coming to Aylesbury (Credit Tony Briggs)

Five singer-songwriters are joining forces to play in Daphne’s Flight on 14 September, ahead of The Searchers and Hollies Experience playing songs from their back catalogues including Sweets for my Sweets and When You Walk in the Room.

Fresh from supporting Midge Ure earlier this year, India Electric Co. arrive on combining their traditional instruments, pop melodies and subtle electronics.

The studio also continues to play home to two local live music events – Platform, supporting artists aged 11 – 18, Friday 22 September, in partnership with XYZ Music Academy and Unsigned on Saturday 23 September bringing together Purple Grace, Skarlet Envy, Omen-1 and Kiera Gabrielle.

Alfie Moore – A Face For Radio, sees the comic who found fame in his 40s, talk about his shift from street cop to BBC radio star, and improv is back with Extreme Improv Comedy Show on Saturday 30 September making up scenes, songs and stories based entirely on your suggestions.

Family shows include Wow! Said the Owl on Saturday 21 October with beautiful puppetry and music, and Teach Rex Live an interactive show teaching about the anatomy of one of the most mesmerising creatures to have ever roamed the planet.