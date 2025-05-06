Peppa Pig Live returns to Aylesbury with family show 'packed' with music

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new live version of the ever-popular Peppa Pig television programme is coming to Aylesbury.

It has been confirmed that Peppa Pig Live is returning to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre between October 21-22.

This new ‘oink-tastic’ show is called Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show and is produced by Fierylight in collaboration with leading games, IP and toy company Hasbro.

The Aylesbury visit is part of a UK-wide tour taking place between October 2025 and September 2026.

Ambassador Theatre Group says the show is packed full of music, adventure and surprises for little ones as Peppa’s family prepares for the arrival of a new baby. With a new arrival on the way the whole family is busy getting ready. With building and decorating work to be done, it is an oinktastic makeover, and Peppa Pig, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig & George all need your help to get everything ready before the big day. There’s so much to do – will they get it all finished in time?

For over 15 years, live versions of the ever-popular small screen programme has been taken on the road across seven live tours.

The production will be directed and co-adapted by Richard Lewis who has directed all previous Peppa Live shows. Martin Ronan, executive producer at Fierylight, said, “We are delighted to bring Peppa and friends back to the stage in a brand-new show, to share the magic, laughter, and muddy puddles with a whole new generation of families… and with a new addition to the family too!”