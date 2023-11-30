One of just 14 dates confirmed by the former Jam frontman for April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paul Weller is coming to Aylesbury as part of an upcoming UK tour in 2024.

The former frontman of The Jam is completing a 14-date UK tour in April. He is playing the Waterside Theatre on 20 April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before his Aylesbury performance Paul and his band are flying across the globe performing at the Sydney Opera House for three nights. He is also playing in Japan in January 2024.

Paul Weller

His 2023 has been taken up with extensive travels around Europe peppered with a handful of UK Forest Live shows and a special guest slot supporting Blur at Wembley Stadium.

The 65-year-old released his 16th studio album in 2021 and has since released a live album and collaborated with other artists in the studio, whilst also performing live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is perhaps best known for his time in The Jam, the mod rock group that released timeless songs like Going Underground and a Town Called Malice.

Paul is also visiting Scotland and Ireland in the summer of 2024, his shows at Trinity College in Dublin and Edinburgh Castle have already sold out.

Since finding fame as a teenager in the mod rock group, Paul has gone on to release 57 Top 40 UK singles and 27 studio albums. Before going it alone and launching his solo career in the early 90s, he starred another band, The Style Council.