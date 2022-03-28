Part of Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre renamed in honour of architect instrumental in its design

Norman Bragg who passed away in 2019, helped design the Waterside Theatre, now his name will be splashed all over the building.

He will be honoured with the renaming of the Second Space room, which is now known as The Norman Bragg Studio.

Ambassador Theatre Group staff announced the name change today (28 March).

The new Norman Bragg Studio plaque

A launch is planned for tonight among the special guests in attendance will be Norman’s family.

Later there will be an official launch party welcoming in the new name.

To mark the occasion, officials at the theatre are hosting a week of eclectic exhibitions in tribute to the architect and his memorable work.

The mantra for the week is that of Norman’s ethos which was ‘different,exciting and flexible’.

The brand new Norman Bragg Studio logo

To inspire the next generation a school visit has been organised, youngsters in attendance will be treated to a workshop event.

The Theatre Shed’s artistic director, Alice Connor, will teach the students more about the world of performing arts and complete a backstage tour of the venue.

On Wednesday (30 March), the Alina is performing Brass Attack: An Interactive Concert.

The can’t-miss event involves audience members being encouraged to take part and enjoy some popular music selections from film, musicals and classical renditions.

Artist in Residence Peter Keegan returns the following day with a multi-disciplinary workshop for schools where children will have the chance to explore the interactivity of their senses and how this influences creativity.

Completing the creative week is a special band night, where local musicians get their chance to perform on centre stage at Aylesbury’s famous venue.

A new season’s worth of shows will be coming to the rebranded studio.

Upcoming productions include Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, family shows Morgan and West’s Unbelievable Science and new musical, Hexwood School of Sorcery.

Organisers state some of the most reputable companies in the country have worked on the upcoming shows, including the National Theatre, Royal Opera House and Northern Ballet.

While these plays run at the studio, special partnership screenings have been confirmed where independent restaurants and bars can see the performances at a discount.

A Queen of the Musicals: Six After-Show Karaoke Party is coming in July and looking further ahead the autumn will see an evening with psychic, Tony Stockwell, live music from The Searchers and Hollies Experience and festive productions with Dickens Theatre Company’s A Christmas Carol, alongside Morgan and West’s Great Big Christmas Show and Sam Bradshaw Production’s Santa’s Magical Gift.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre director, Sophie Denney said: “Lots of guests have enjoyed our studio to date whether it be for our sold-out Comedy Clubs or attending meetings in the space or party nights, but now is the time to further shine a light on our smaller studio and its scope to host a multitude of events.

"We encourage local groups and businesses to get in touch with our Events Team if they would like to discuss utilising the space.