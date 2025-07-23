Opening of Steps musical among Aylesbury theatre's upcoming line-up including shows from beloved comedians

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has released its upcoming line-up of shows coming soon to the venue including stand-up comedy gigs, musicals, and live tribute performances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 29-30, the venue in Aylesbury hosts the opening two nights of the UK tour of Here and Now – The Steps Musical.

Between now and the close of 2025 the marquee site will also be graced by some of the best known comics on the UK stand-up circuit, with the likes of Dara O’Briain, Harry Hill, and Jack Dee coming to town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends! The Musical Parody is another highly-anticipated show coming to Aylesbury, it is dedicated to the beloved American sitcom and is showing in Aylesbury between November 18-22.

The Steps Musical comes to Aylesbury this summer. Photo from Pamela Raith

Riverdance 30: The New Generation comes to Aylesbury between November 10-12, it is a special showcase of new dancers and toasts the 30 years since the world famous showcase first hit stages. Carlos Acosta’s Nutcracker in Havana is showing between October 31 and November 1, it offers a Cuban take on the famous ballet classic.

Strictly Come Dancing winner, Tom Chambers, stars in Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts between November 25-29.

The Waterside Theatre also has a series of productions aimed at families. Live recreations of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe are playing between October 7-11. Cirque: The Greatest Show- Reimagined comes to Aylesbury on August 6, offering a display of jaw-dropping circus skills. Dinosaur World Live and Peppa Pig Big Family Show arrive on August 1-2 and October 21-22 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers and Friendship Bracelets takes place on September 13 and is described as a tribute concert featuring the music of modern pop icons such as Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and Chappell Roan.

A number of other tribute acts have been booked for Aylesbury’s arena. Thank ABBA For The Music perform on September 12, The Simon and Garfunkel Story is on the following Friday. The Billy Joel Songbook comes one day later and music fans can enjoy The Fleetwood Mac Legacy on September 28.

The Dung Beatles perform on October 3, The Bon Jovi Experience arrives on November 8 and The ELO Experience is booked for November 17. The Amy Winehouse Band are booked for November 2 and Amy’s long term bass player and friend Dale Davis will be among the performers.

Marquee stand-up shows booked at the Waterside Theatre include: Dara O’Briain on September 11, Harry Hill on September 17, Jack Dee on October 1, and Henning Wehn on November 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Famous faces will be hosting special shows at the venue too, among them are Anton du Beke on November 4, Tim Peake on October 4, and Grayson Perry on October 24.

Other events in the Norman Bragg Studio this autumn include burlesque courtesy of Hundred Watt Club on September 5. Acclaimed stand-up acts: Tom Houghton on September 17, Stephen K Amos on September 19, and Emmanuel Sonubi on November 15, have all been booked for the venue’s sister stage.

A Hollywood-style, action-packed romance with physical comedian Jody Kamali in Ironing Board Man is also showing at the Norman Bragg Studio on September 20.

Further details can be found on the Ambassador Theatre Group website here.