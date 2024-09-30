New play exploring famous Bucks author Roald Dahl’s antisemitism opens with Hollywood star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new play has hit London’s West End exploring former Bucks resident and world famous author, Roald Dahl’s antisemitism.

Called Giant, the play opened at the Royal Court Theatre on 20 September and stars the Oscar-nominated actor John Lithgow.

This new take on the greatly influential children’s author, who has a museum dedicated to him in the village reside in Great Missenden, runs until 16 November.

Set in 1983 the play joins the iconic author as he is preparing for the release of The Witches. However, the book’s release is overshadowed by an antisemitic article penned by the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory creator.

Roald Dahl pictured in 1971. (Photo by Ronald Dumont/Daily Express/Getty Images)

Played by Lithgow, Dahl must decide whether to make a public apology or risk harming his name and reputation.

Mark Rosenblatt’s production has been described as containing dark humour and an integration of the difference between opinion and dangerous rhetoric.

Nicholas Hytner directs the play which also boasts Olivier Award-winning actor Elliot Levey in its cast.

Last year, The Roald Dahl Museum in Great Missenden, condemned hateful comments the author had made. A spokesperson said: “The Roald Dahl Museum condemns all racism directed at any group or individual. We fully support the apology made in 2020 by the Dahl family and Roald Dahl Story Company for Dahl’s antisemitic views about Jewish people. Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews.

John Lithgow is playing the famous author (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

"Roald Dahl’s racism is undeniable and indelible but what we hope can also endure is the potential of Dahl’s creative legacy to do some good.”

Dahl, who died in 1990, said in 1983: “There is a trait in the Jewish character that does provoke animosity, maybe it’s a kind of lack of generosity towards non-Jews. I mean, there’s always a reason why anti-anything crops up anywhere.

“Even a stinker like Hitler didn’t just pick on them for no reason.”

In 2023, the museum also announced it had added a plaque stating that Dahl was a ‘contradictory person’ who ‘could be kind and unkind.’

Reviews of Giant have praised the play for being ‘challenging’ and ‘powerful’. While special praise has been given to Lithgow who was described as ‘terrific’ by The London Theatre magazine.