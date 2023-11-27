John Bishop announces Aylesbury date on his first UK tour in two years

One of the nation’s best-loved comedians is performing stand-up for the first time in two years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Bishop has included an Aylesbury date on his upcoming UK tour.

The beloved comedian is completing his first tour of the country in over two years and on 4 May, 2024, he is coming to the Waterside Theatre. He will be performing his latest stand-up show twice in Aylesbury first in the afternoon and then again on the same date for an evening crowd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called, Back At It, the show marks the 56-year-old’s return to stand-up after two years of TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room.

John Bishop is coming to Aylesbury in 2024, photo from Rhian Ap Gruffydd

He kicks off a 57 date tour in Bromley on 9 March, with appearances in nearby Milton Keynes and two nights at the London Palladium also planned.

John said: “I’m delighted to be hitting the road again with my new show, ‘Back At It’. I did a few gigs in New York and some over in Ireland and I’ve got the juices flowing again! I’m looking forward to seeing you all out there on the road.”

The tour also visits Dorking, Guildford, Southend, Buxton, Scunthorpe, Harrogate, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Bradford, Halifax, Stockton, Sunderland, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington, Ipswich, Wolverhampton, York, Dunfermline, Inverness, Edinburgh, Paisley, Perth, Dundee, Basingstoke, Hastings, Croydon, Warwick, Blackpool, Scarborough, New Brighton, Stockport, Peterborough, Cambridge, Oxford, Bexhill and culminates in Tunbridge Wells.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since committing to comedy in 2000, John has released the fastest selling stand-up DVD in UK history. He used his success on the stage to transition into other aspects of television. He has released a series of documentary and reality television shows with Sky and the BBC. He was also a recurring character in a recent series of the iconic Sci-Fi show, Doctor Who.

John is co-host of the podcast Three Little Words, with writer, actor and director Tony Pitts, since committing to the new medium the Liverpudlian has had Robbie Williams, John Cleese, Sebastian Faulks and Professor Brian Cox on his show.