In Pictures: Stunt team dazzles as thousands turn out for Thame Country Fair 2023

A spectacular motorbike show was among the highlights at this year’s extravaganza

By James Lowson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:38 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST

Thousands of punters spent their Easter Sunday (9 April) at Thame’s famous annual country showcase.

A spectacular motorbike and quad bike stunt show was one of the best-attended events at Thame Country Fair 2023.

Across Easter Sunday and the Bank Holiday Monday people were encouraged to traipse through farmyard fields in the Bucks town for the long-running showcase.

Stannage Stunt team attracted the biggest crowd running through a series of daring tricks at the Thame event.

Not content with gigantic jumps and flips, members of the death-defying stunt team set themselves alight, while there was also a startling coffin explosion set piece.

Traffic was backed up for over a mile in multiple directions as hundreds of motorists headed towards the site by Chinnor Rugby Club on Easter Sunday. Less visitors attended Monday’s activities with heavy rainfall affecting proceedings in the morning.

Other arena events included horse boarding where brave skateboarders were dragged across the field by horse riders who could reach up to 30 miles per hour on their thoroughbreds.

Boarders competed against one another on modified equipment to see who could navigate an obstacle course at the quickest speed. Riders were penalised if they collided with or touched any of the obstacles they were trying to evade.

Among the many animals at the rural exhibition included a birds of prey display. Handled by some of the UK’s top falconers, under the leadership of Ben Long Falconry, a special event was built around the spectacular winged animals.

The falconry team was kitted out in Tudor costume and showed off old falconry on horseback traditions.

Ponies towing carriages raced away in a scurry driving event. The ponies, usually in pairs pull a carriage that is operated by a driver and groom that balances a cart behind the animals.

Races were separated into different categories including a professional drivers’ contest and a novice section for riders with less experience.

Obstacles were set out across the track to slow down the drivers as they had to race through narrow gates.

Sheepdog and gundog displays were also put on for residents who went to Thame for the famous countryside show.

