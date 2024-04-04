Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular arts centre in Aylesbury gathered some of the best known officials in the county to celebrate its recently-awarded prestigious title.

Queens Park Arts Centre invited a number of special guests to its grounds for celebration of its recently achieved King’s Award for Voluntary Service status.

A presentation was given to celebrate the volunteers at the arts hub, after they achieved the highest recognition that can given to a voluntary group and the equivalent to an MBE.

QPAC chief executive Sarah Lewis welcomed The Countess Howe to the stage at QPAC’s centre’s Limelight Theatre to present the esteemed award. Peter

Cooper chair of QPAC’s board of directors, himself a volunteer, accepted the award on behalf of the art centre’s community of 200 dedicated volunteers.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of Queens Park Arts Centre and I would like to add my congratulations on winning this award to all those dedicated people that make the organisation what it is. Well done everyone,” said Mr Cooper.

QPAC is supported by volunteers who contribute to its workshops, theatre productions, bars, and much more.

Countess Howe said: “It is a great pleasure to present The King’s Award for Voluntary Service to Queens Park Art Centre on behalf of His Majesty King Charles III. The breadth of activities on offer here together with the commitment and pride of such an extraordinary number of dedicated volunteers is simply incredible. I warmly congratulate you all and thank you on behalf of the many people who enjoy spending time at this centre discovering new skills and hobbies. It is a very special and inspiring place.”

The first Bard of Aylesbury, Gareth Johnson, celebrated the award by sharing stories of the centre’s past with the audience.

Guests enjoyed drinks and petit fours after the official celebration.

