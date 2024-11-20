Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A UK-wide tour of a musical dedicated to one of the most beloved 90s bands will begin at the Waterside Theatre, it has been announced.

Aylesbury’s premier entertainment venue will kickstart a UK-wide tour of Here & Now – The Steps Musical.

A UK and Ireland tour of the show promoting the band’s dancefloor-filling music is planned for late 2025 and 2026. Here & Now will be performed in Aylesbury on 29-30 August, 2025.

Featuring Steps’ best-known songs, Here & Now is produced by the band and ROYO with Pete Waterman and Fascination Management with an original book by Shaun Kitchener and is directed by Rachel Kavanaugh and choreographed by Olivier Award winning Matt Cole.

The Steps Musical comes to Aylesbury next year. Photo from Pamela Raith

Audiences will be taken to the seaside superstore Better Best Bargains, where it is Friday night, the vibe is right, and everyone's dancing in the aisles. But when Caz discovers the shelves are stocked with lies and betrayal, the summer of love she and her friends dreamed of suddenly feels like a tragedy. Have they all lost their chance of a 'happy ever after'? Or does love have other plans in store…

Steps, comprising of Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins’, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee, are the UK’s most successful mixed sex pop group of all time, with 14 top five singles, four number one albums, 22 million record sales, 500 million streams and 11 sold-out national arena tours under their belts.

Steps’ 2017 comeback tour sold out all 300,000 tickets, making it one of the biggest pop tours of the year. The band have since continued to release new music including two further iTunes #1 singles, the Sia-penned What The Future Holds in 2020 and the Michelle Visage duet Heartbreak In This City in 2022. In 2022 Steps celebrated their 25th anniversary with a headline summer tour and released the #1 album Platinum Collection which means they join ABBA, Rolling Stones and Stereophonics as the only groups in UK history to score #1 albums in four consecutive decades.

Ticketing information can be found on the Ambassador Theatre Group website here, general sales open later today (20 November).