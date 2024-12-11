First pictures released from Aylesbury's 2024 pantomime starring Netflix actor

Taking place at the Waterside Theatre until 5 January, 2025, this year’s showcase stars Bradley Riches from the Netflix megahit Heartstopper.

Images from the first few productions in Aylesbury have been released to the media showing the brand new cast in action.

This year’s new twist on the Peter Pan story promises jokes, audience interaction, songs, and sparkling costume.

Also performing alongside Riches are Aylesbury pantomime regular Andy Collins and veteran British soap actor Mark Moraghan.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre says it is bringing a modern twist on the famous children’s tale with a look at how things have moved on in Neverland following the demise of Captain Hook. Only for the famous pirate to return determined to claim back his ship and crew. Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and Ethel Mermaid seek to thwart him with the help of Wendy’s granddaughter, Emily Darling.

Chris Nelson is directing Aylesbury’s pantomime for a 10th time. Additional key cast members include: Leanne Garretty as a roller-skating Tinker Bell, Emma-Jay Thomas playing Neverland’s Ethel Mermaid and Tristan Crabtree, Shane Hampden and Jack Robbins as the Nitwit pirates.

Delivering high energy dance routines under the choreography of Adam Scott are the ensemble: Charlotte Day, Molly Lewin, Jessie May Simmons, Ryan Webb and Charley Vincent, and junior crews Castielli School of Dance and Allstars Academy.

Take a look at some of the first pictures from this year’s pantomime below:

1 . Tinker Bell Leanne_Garretty as Tinker Bell with dancers from Castielli School of Dance. Photo by Barry Rivett Photo: Barry Rivett Photo Sales

2 . Peter Pan Bradley Riches sharing the stage with Charley Vincent and Charlotte Day. Photo by Barry Rivett Photo: Barry Rivett Photo Sales

3 . Bradley Riches as Peter Pan Best known for appearing in Netflix's Heartstopper. Photo from Barry Rivett Photo: Barry Rivett Photo Sales

4 . Pirates Jack Robbins and Andy Collins. Photo from Barry Rivett Photo: Barry Rivett Photo Sales