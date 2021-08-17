The first musical performed at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre in 16 months will be Hairspray on September 6.

The world famous musical has residency at Aylesbury's most famous live performance venue for a week until September 11.

This year's cast is headlined by Brenda Edwards and Norman Pace. Edwards stars as Motormouth Maybelle, she is a veteran of high profile musical theatre performances. She's also a television presenter who can be regularly seen on Loose Women and other terrestrial broadcasts.

Brenda Edwards

Edwards showcased her vocal ability in the second ever X Factor season, singing live to millions of viewers every week.

Pace, who plays Wilbur Turnblad, first popped up on UK televisions in the '80s as one half of: The Hale and Pace Show. He has spent years performing in productions across the country and has serious small screen credits to his name as well, appearing in the likes of Extras and Benidorm.

Another West End veteran, Alex Bourne, will play Edna Turnblad.

Katie Brace will make her professional stage debut as Tracy Turnblad with Rebecca Thornhill as Velma, Richard Meek as Corny Collins, Ross Clifton as Link Larkin, Jessica Croll as Amber Von Tussle, Rebecca Jane Davies as Penny Pingleton and Charlotte St. Croix as Little Inez.

For those in need of a reminder or not aware Hairspray is set in Baltimore 1962, where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow

her dreams and dance her way onto national TV.

Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.