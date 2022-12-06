First look: Your magic carpet awaits as Aylesbury Waterside’s Aladdin is praised to the skies

This year’s panto at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has opened to a rapturous reception

The cave of wonders is open - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s magical family pantomime Aladdin starring Davood Ghadami (EastEnders, Holby City), Andy Colllins (BBC 3 Counties Breakfast Show) and La Voix (Britain’s Got Talent) is now open until Monday, January 2.

Full of festive spirit, chart-topping hits, lamploads of audience participation and the most boo-able of baddies, this year’s production has opened to high praise from audience members in Aylesbury and beyond.

Telling the tale of Aladdin and his quest to find and marry Princess Jasmine against the odds due to the evil ways of Abanazar, the plot is full of twists and turns, not to mention plenty of trademark slapstick.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre’s annual panto has fast become a tradition, renowned for its comedy, interaction and fun-filled skits. The 12 Days of Christmas is a regular hit and this year features added surprises.

For star of the show Davood Ghadami, it’s his first experience of pantoland – but it sounds like it won’t be his last.

“I am having the best time,” he said. “The opening weekend’s audiences were in fine booing voice and I’m absolutely loving every minute.

"Seeing the whole process from rehearsals through to tech week and now polished production has been an amazing eye-opener. I’m proud to be part of a show that’s bringing so much laughter and so many smiles to families at this very special time of year.”

The return of hilarious duo Andy Collins and La Voix has been proving popular with audiences desperate to see the pair doing what they do best live on stage – bringing the house down with laughter.

Completing the line-up as title character Aladdin, is Kian Zomorodian with on-stage love interest Princess Jasmine played by Melanie Elizabeth. Jenny O’Leary helps work magic as Spirit of the Ring while wishes are being granted by Liam McEvoy as Genie. Vas Constanti stars as Emperor.

With a stunning set, brand new costumes and dynamic dance routines delivered by the ensemble cast of Jessie May Simmons, Molly Lewin, Kyra Lea, Sammy Herbert, Louis Wallond, and junior crews Castielli and All Stars, this year’s production is one not to be missed.

Your magic carpet awaits – book now at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

1. Aladdin Melanie Elizabeth as Princess Jasmine with Waterside panto regular Andy Collins Photo: Barry Rivett [email protected] Photo Sales

2. Aladdin The rags to riches tale is full of plot twists Photo: Barry Rivett [email protected] Photo Sales

3. Aladdin Boo-able baddie Abanazar Photo: Barry Rivett [email protected] Photo Sales

4. Aladdin Hilarious duo Andy Collins and La Voix Photo: Barry Rivett [email protected] Photo Sales