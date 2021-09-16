Former Eastenders actress Samantha Womack headlines the finalised cast for a The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe production coming to Aylesbury.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre will host a production of the C.S. Lewis adventure story playing from Tuesday November 16 to Saturday November 20.

Samantha has been cast as the evil White Witch of Narnia in this Leeds Playhouse Production which will be touring the nation.

Samantha Womack as the White Witch

She said: "Having been a huge fan of C S Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe for as long as I can remember, I am thrilled to be playing The White Witch. The book has always been a magical read and having watched incredible actors interpret this role in the past, I am excited to see what she holds for me.

"This production is so beautifully conceived with thrilling sets and costumes and an amazingly talented cast and creative team. I can’t wait to seduce, plot and terrify Narnia into a permanent winter."

Samantha recently played the lead role in a sold-out production of The Girl on the Train in the West End and on tour. Her past theatre roles include the Tony award-winning

production of South Pacific in which she starred alongside Patrick Swayze.

As well as Guys and Dolls at London’s Piccadilly Theatre (directed by Michael Grandage) and playing Emma in an award-winning production of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal (directed by Sir Peter Hall).

On the small screen the 48-year-old actress has worked in comedies and dramas. In the likes of BBC’s Game On and Babes in the Wood to ITV’s gritty crime drama Liverpool 1,

Imogen’s Face and Ronnie Mitchell in EastEnders.

Her film roles include playing the unhinged mother of Eggsy in The Kingsman franchise sharing the screen with Colin Firth and Samuel L Jackson and playing Hazel in Jon Godbers Up ‘n Under.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe follows Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and embark on the most magical of adventures.

Travelling the enchanted kingdom of Narnia, they meet a faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

The Times has called this production 'a theatrical miracle'. Other stops on the UK-wide tour are: Leicester, Southampton, Sunderland, Salford, Cardiff, Aberdeen, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Canterbury, Plymouth, Glasgow, Birmingham, Dublin, Woking and Norwich.

Joining Samantha in the cast are: Ammar Duffus (Peter Pevensie), Shaka Kalokoh (Edmund Pevensie), Robyn Sinclair (Susan Pevensie) and Karise Yansen (Lucy Pevensie). Aslan is played by Chris Jared, Mr Tumnus by Jez Unwin, Mr Beaver by Sam Buttery and Maugrim by Michael Ahomka-Lindsay.

They are joined by Oliver Bingham (Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer), Scott Brooks (Mr Pope, Fox Trot, Associate Music Captain), Rachel Dawson (Miss Chutney, Blue Badger and Spirit of the Moon), Oliver Grant (Mr Wilson, Schrodinger, Red Squirrel and Aslan Puppeteer), Matthew James Hinchliffe (Mr Marsden, Mauve Mole), Tash Holway (on stage Swing, Dance Captain), Shaun McCourt (Mr Granville, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer), Sophie Naglik (on stage Swing) Kate Parr (Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Anthony Starr (on stage Swing), Christina Tedders (Mrs Beaver), Brad Veitch (on stage Swing). Johnson Willis (Professor Kirk, Father Christmas, Wise Owl and White Mouse) aand Grace

Wylde (Mrs Pevensie, Robin and Falcon).

Producer Chris Harper said: "We are so proud of the cast and creative team that we have assembled for our forthcoming tour of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and are delighted to welcome incredibly talented Samantha Womack as the White Witch."