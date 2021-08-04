Cast revealed for Cinderella at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre this pantomime season

Singer and presenter Mark Rhodes headlines this year's cast for Cinderella at Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre.

The CBBC presenter is playing Dandini alongside Three Counties Radio host Andy Collins, whilst former Britain's Got Talent contestant, La Voix is Aylesbury's Fairy Godmother.

Playing Cinderella is musical theatre veteran and children's television presenter, Gemma Naylor.

This year's cast

Mark should be comfortable acting in front of audiences of all ages. His mischievous CBBC show Sam & Mark’s Big Friday Wind Up has won a BAFTA. He's been performing in front of crowds for years, his rise to prominence came almost 20 years ago when he was runner-up in the second season of Pop Idol back in 2003.

Andy is a homegrown entertainer who hails from Aylesbury and a veteran of the local pantaomime scene.

Cinderella will be performed at the Waterside Theatre throughout the festive season.

Performances have been booked from December 3 through to 2022, with the final curtain being drawn on January 2.

Mark Rhodes