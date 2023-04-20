Buckingham performing arts group announces new venue opening at nearby town

An arts group in Buckingham has expanded and rebranded to mark the opening of a new venue in a nearby town.

Stagecoach is opening a new site in Towcester and has changed the name of its local team.

It will now been known as Stagecoach Performing Arts Buckingham and Towcester, with weekly sessions running in the Northamptonshire town, starting on Saturday (21 April).

Manager Jodie at an open event

Students and their families can check out an open morning this weekend at the school.

Stagecoach teaches youngsters how to improve their learning and skills in song, acting and dance. The group has access to large spaces at the secondary school, enabling it run more weekly activities.

Principal Tilly James said: “We are extremely excited to expand into Towcester and extend our Stagecoach family. Having recently run a promotional event at Tesco Towcester, we thought the community was extremely lovely and welcoming and we cannot wait to offer our Musical Theatre classes which not only nurture talent but increase confidence and social skills.”

Alexis and Sienna

Current students expressed their excitement for the upcoming expansion, Theo, and Sienna, both nine, said: “The teachers are brilliant and help them be the best they can be.”

Alexis, 12, particularly enjoys the end-of-term shows. Young student Marley, nine, added that being at Stagecoach is her favourite time of the week.

Weekly classes are put on by the arts group on Fridays and Saturdays. Tilly and her team will also host an open morning for youngsters that are interested in joining the school, with a series of taster sessions.

Incumbents were also able to showcase their skills in a special Easter holiday performance, inspired by the Matilda the Musical Film.

Principal Tilly James

Stagecoach Performing Arts has seen more than one million students pass through its doors nationally. It uses a principal network to share experiences and knowledge across its drama institutions.

Stagecoach Buckingham and Towcester is part of a network of more than 3,000 extra-curricular performing arts schools worldwide.