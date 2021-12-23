Brand new musical celebrating historic inspirational women comes to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

A brand new musical celebrating historically significant, inspirational women, which debuted worldwide last month, comes to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre in January.

Called, Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, the show runs in Aylesbury from Wednesday January 5 to Saturday January 8.

Based on Suffragette descendent Kate Pankhurst’s award-winning picture book, the musical follows the story of a 10-year-old called Jade.

The cast on opening night

Jade breaks away from her class on a trip to the local museum, and is surprised to meet the original and incredible wonder women: Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Amelia Earhart, Marie Curie and Emmeline Pankhurst to name just a few.

Starring in the show are two members of the original cast of Six, the successful musical which retold the lives of Henry VI's wives, Christina Modestou and Renée Lamb.

They will be joined by Olivier Award nominated Frances Mayli McCann, UK theatre veteran, Jade Kennedy, and Shakira Simpson who performed in Hairspray at the London Coliseum.

Four budding stars will play the lead role in rotation, Fayth Ifil, Kayleen Nguema, Éva-Marie Saffrey and Nielle Springer.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World

From the producer of SIX, in a co-production with MAST Mayflower Studios, this stage adaptation of Pankhurst's book is written by Chris Bush and his songwriter Miranda Cooper, who has previously worked with the Sugababes and Girls Aloud.

Jennifer Decilveo will oversee the musical and orchestrations, she's previously been involved in Grammy, Brit and Mercury prize nominated albums.

An all-female team will run the production, Amy Hodge as director, Joanna Scotcher as designer, Dannielle Lecointe as choreographer, Theatre), Zoe Spurr as lighting designer and Carolyn Downing as sound designer.

Producer Kenny Wax said: “What a thrill to have assembled our own team of Fantastically Great Women to retell these empowering stories of success in the face of adversity.”

From explorers to artists, scientists to secret agents, hear the stories of some of history’s strongest mothers, sisters and daughters; all independent icons who really did change the

world.