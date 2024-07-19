Brand new British musical featuring popstar Sinitta to open in Aylesbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new musical dedicated to pop music is making its UK debut in Aylesbury later this year.

On 6 September the UK tour of NOW That’s What I Call A Musical starts at the Waterside Theatre.

Famous comedian and actress, Nina Wadia, is starring the showcase of 80s pop alongside Sinitta.

This new musical is choreographed by the notoriously hard-to-please Strictly Come Dancing judge, Craig Revel Horwood. Award-winning improvisational comic, Pippa Evans, has written the script.

Sinitta and Nina Wadia are coming to Aylesbury

Sinitta said “The most exciting thing about being involved in this project is the music. Dust off your spandex, crimp your hair and I’ll see you there.”

This musical has been created to mark the NOW That’s What I Call Music CDs. Since their creation it is estimated that over 200 million copies of the chart-topping compilation albums have been sold worldwide.

Nina added: “I grew up listening to the NOW tapes so for me being a part of this musical is like going home. When I read the script I immediately fell in love with the characters and Pippa’s story. I can’t wait to get started on my first ever musical and to see you all there later this year.”

She made her name appearing in the timeless sketch show Goodness Gracious Me, and went on to perform in Eastenders as Zainab Masood, a role for which she won Best Comedy Performance’ and ‘Best Onscreen Partnership’ at the British Soap Awards. Nina’s film credits include: Disney’s Aladdin, A Streetcat Named Bob, and its sequel A Gift From Bob. She has also appeared in a slew of popular television shows such as The Outlaws and The Sandman.

Sinitta was a major star in the 1980s, recording hits such as So Macho, Toy Boy, G.T.O., Right Back Where We Started From, and Cross My Broken Heart. So Macho went on to become the biggest selling single of 1987.

OW That’s What I Call A Musical follows the lives of two school friends living in Birmingham in 1989. Gemma and April, are busy with very important business - planning their lives based on Number One Magazine quizzes and dreaming of snogging Rick Astley. The musical picks up 20 years later as they face a dreaded school reunion.