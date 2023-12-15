Aylesbury's Limelight Theatre caps prices for its panto performances to bring affordable festive fun to town
Queens Park Arts Centre in Aylesbury hosts the town’s longest-running panto, and this year celebrates the 40th birthday of its Limelight Theatre by staging a magical pantomime adventure.
Peter Pan is produced and performed by the centre’s award-winning storytelling company Unbound, alongside dancers from the town’s School of Stage and Dance Development.
Led by professional actor and director Erika Sanderson, the show promises plenty of festive celebration.
Peter Pan – Christmas in Neverland is packed full of hilarious slapstick routines, amazing dance routines and songs, together with beautiful handmade sets, costumes, props and puppets – all handcrafted by QPAC artists.
Continuing its mission to provide affordable theatre for all at Christmas, the Centre has capped ticket prices at £14 for adults, with concessions at £11 and under-16 at £9.
There’s also a Relaxed performance on December 17 and a Signed performance with Marie Biswell from Hand Talking on December 29.
Theatre manager and Unbound creative producer Dario Knight says: “Even in the face of rising costs, we’re determined to keep our panto affordable for all.
“We want to make sure our local community can enjoy high-quality theatre at reasonable prices, and this year’s show promises to be more ambitious than ever, while keeping ticket prices at an accessible level.”
Peter Pan – Christmas in Neverland runs at Queens Park Arts Centre’s Limelight Theatre until December 30.
The final remaining tickets are on sale now at www.queensparkarts.com which also features details of QPAC’s 2024 new year workshops, exhibitions and event programme