Aylesbury Waterside Theatre releases autumn line-up including return of musical favourites and high-profile comics

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has released its schedule for the end months of the summer and autumn, before it closes the year with pantomime season.

Included the latest brochure released by the marquee Aylesbury venue, is the return of popular musicals such as Hairspray and Blood Brothers.

Also, there are a number of high profile comedians taking to the Aylesbury stage between now and 2025. Among them are Troy Hawke, Katherine Ryan, and Nish Kumar.

Prior to the autumn the Waterside Theatre is hosting a musial reimagining of the 90s megahit, Ghost. A live version of the Patrick Swayze star vehicle will be shown in Aylesbury between 22 –24 August.

Calamity Jane comes to Aylesbury later this year

Cluedo 2 is coming to Aylesbury between 22-26 October with audiences encouraged to uncover a mystery-based play inspired by the beloved board game.

J.B Priestley’s An Inspector Calls comes to Aylesbury between 26-30 November, with a new imaging of Hairspray set for 17-22 February, 2025.

Award-winning West End actress and singer Carrie Hope Fletcher has been cast in the latest take on Calamity Jane, which is in Aylesbury between 14-18 January.

Carlos Acosta’s Nutcracker in Havana and Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance are two dance showcases coming to the theatre later this year, between 19-20 November, and 15-17 October respectively. English Youth Ballet is performing Cinderella in Hollywood on 14 and 15 September with a ensemble of 100 young dancers.

The English Ballet's Cinderella Goes to Hollywood

This year’s pantomime has also been announced with young actor and reality star Bradley Riches, local pantomime regular Andy Collins, and soapstar Mark Moraghan, confirmed in the lead roles. This year’s Christmas celebration is called: The Further Adventures of Peter Pan – The Return of Captain Hook.

A number of household names from the world of stand-up comedy are also performing in Aylesbury. Buckinghamshire’s own Jimmy Carr on 4 October, the highly-influential Ben Elton on 7 October, former Mock the Week jokester Milton Jones arrives on 10 October, global superstar Katherine Ryan comes on 1 November, Nish Kumar is booked two days later, Aylesbury Vale resident Al Murray is performing on 9 November, Troy Hawke is greeting Aylesbury on 22 November.

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is also advertising the return of its twice monthly comedy club in the Norman Bragg Theatre.

Also, the theatre is promoting live music performances scheduled for the late summer, and coming months. On Thursday (8 August), Friars Aylesbury, the group associated with Aylesbury’s most famous music venue, presents The Damned. Tony Blackburn will be bringing his Sounds of the 60s Live show to the county town arena on 8 October. A number of tribute nights have also been booked at the venue showcasing the music of famous 1960s, 70s, and 80s artists. Among the bands and solo artists getting nostalgic reappraisal are: Abba, George Benson, and Tina Turner.

Ticketing information on all Waterside shows can be found on the Ambassador Theatre Group website here.

During this period Aylesbury Waterside Theatre is also running a number of shows at its sister venue on-site, the Norman Bragg Studio. Rubbish Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet, and a show exploring what would happen if Vincent Van Gogh and John Lennon met, are among the highlights.