Aylesbury’s flagship theatre has been included in the list of venues hosting the latest tour of an award-winning play.

A new UK and Ireland tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert is planned for 2026 with the Waterside Theatre among the places it is visiting.

Based on the Oscar-winning film of the same name, the production comes to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre between 4-9 May, next year.

Previous versions of the famous show have been put on in the world’s most prestigious theatres in Broadway and the West End.

This latest version, of the drag queen drama comes from the producers of Hairspray the Musical, The Full Monty and Shrek the Musical. It will be directed by Olivier-nominated Ian Talbot and choreographed by Olivier award-winner Matt Cole.

Priscilla features a playlist full of disco anthems which includes It’s Raining Men, I Will Survive and Girls Just Wanna Have Fun. It follows the hilarious and heart-warming journey of three friends who travel across Australia in a dilapidated bus nicknamed Priscilla to put on the show of a lifetime.

Guests are encouraged to look out for dazzling dance routines, spectacular costumes, and 90s disco anthems, during the exuberant celebration of acceptance and belonging.

No casting announcements have been made at the time of writing. Priscilla Queen of the Desert UK & Ireland Tour is produced by Mark Goucher and Matthew Gale.

Ticketing information can be found on the Ambassador Theatre Group website here.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Priscilla Queen of the Desert’s enduring appeal lies in its heartfelt exploration and celebration of identity, diversity and the journey toward self-acceptance.”