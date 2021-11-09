100 young dancers needed for Swan Lake production at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

English Youth Ballet (EYB) is after 100 young dancers to appear in an upcoming Swan Lake production at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Young male and female dancers aged between eight and 18 are encouraged to submit video auditions to the ballet company.

Successful applicants will appear in three shows at Aylesbury's theatre between Tuesday March 22 and Wednesday March 23.

The selected dancers will be offered the chance to rehearse with and then dance alongside international professional principal dancers.

EYB has operated for 22 years and is one of the biggest ballet companies in the UK.

EYB is ran by director, Janet Lewis MBE, who danced with the Royal Ballet Company and London Festival Ballet during her career.

An Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) spokesperson advises that the company consists of a core team of eight international principal dancers, two artistic ballet staff, two wardrobe mistresses and four theatre technicians.

Meaning promising novice dancers could be gliding alongside technicians who have danced in some of the world’s greatest companies including English National Ballet, La Scala and the Royal Ballet.

Miss Lewis said: “EYB is all about giving opportunity for performance experience. We are looking for young dancers of all abilities who can show the audience how much they enjoy their dancing."

EYB's mission statement is: to give professional performance experience to young dancers in beautiful venues close to where they live.

The young dancers benefit from being coached and mentored by the professional dancers in an 11-day rehearsal period which takes place out of school hours.

Budding Aylesbury dancers will be sent short videos of five simple sequences to be learnt, filmed and returned to EYB, once they've registered with the ballet group.

Potential dancers must send their audition videos in by Wednesday December 1.

To register and gain access to the EYB's videos, to start learning those important moves, youngsters must visit the ballet company's website here.