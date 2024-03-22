The University of Buckingham's speaker in April asks "why sex matters?"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join Joan Smith and Vice Chancellor James Tooley in a talk and Q&A session. Author of ‘Misogynies’ and several novels, adapted into BBC films Joan Smith's latest work, ‘Home Grown: How Domestic Violence Turns Men Into Terrorists,’ addresses domestic abuse.

There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm in the Vinson Building Auditorium.

Registration is free and all are welcome.

