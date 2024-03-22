The University of Buckingham's speaker in April asks "why sex matters?"
Joan Smith, journalist, author, and advocate for women’s rights will join Vice Chancellor James Tooley.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Join Joan Smith and Vice Chancellor James Tooley in a talk and Q&A session. Author of ‘Misogynies’ and several novels, adapted into BBC films Joan Smith's latest work, ‘Home Grown: How Domestic Violence Turns Men Into Terrorists,’ addresses domestic abuse.
There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm in the Vinson Building Auditorium.
Registration is free and all are welcome.
Please reserve your place at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/810275745567?aff=oddtdtcreator