The University of Buckingham to offer a series of interactive events throughout August

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Buckingham offers a series of interactive events throughout August to help people calculate, report and reduce their carbon emissions. The University of Buckingham’s Faculty of Computing, Law and Psychology is marking August as it’s climate sustainability month and offering a month-long set of events for students and the local community.

Activities will provide in-depth knowledge on how our daily practices contribute to environmental harm and provide achievable steps we can all take to help safeguard the earth and mitigate the climate crisis.

Planned events across the month will help individuals act and help them to be able to calculate, report and reduce their carbon emissions:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

· Climate sustainability workshop and seminar on Wednesday 7th August at 1pm.

The University of Buckingham

· Human rights and climate sustainability awareness march on Wednesday 14th August at 1pm.

· Inaugural tree planting and carbon emission reduction talk on Wednesday 21st August at 1pm.

· Action report, green lunch on Wednesday 28th August at 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All four events are a maximum of 30 minutes to an hour and participants can choose to attend whichever they choose or all four; those that attend all four dates will receive a certificate of participation, awarded at the end of the campaign month.

Event organiser, Dr Cynthia C. Umezulike encourages people to join in and make August a month of positive action, “By joining the campaign, participants will be contributing to sustainability efforts and lending a voice for climate action and justice. All of our events are free, and we hope to welcome as many people as possible.”

Rose Heathcote, Senior Advisor in Sustainable Enterprise for Thinking People will run the sessions with Dr Cynthia C. Umezulike, Human rights lawyer as facilitator.