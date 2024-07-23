The University of Buckingham to offer a series of interactive events throughout August
Activities will provide in-depth knowledge on how our daily practices contribute to environmental harm and provide achievable steps we can all take to help safeguard the earth and mitigate the climate crisis.
Planned events across the month will help individuals act and help them to be able to calculate, report and reduce their carbon emissions:
· Climate sustainability workshop and seminar on Wednesday 7th August at 1pm.
· Human rights and climate sustainability awareness march on Wednesday 14th August at 1pm.
· Inaugural tree planting and carbon emission reduction talk on Wednesday 21st August at 1pm.
· Action report, green lunch on Wednesday 28th August at 1pm.
All four events are a maximum of 30 minutes to an hour and participants can choose to attend whichever they choose or all four; those that attend all four dates will receive a certificate of participation, awarded at the end of the campaign month.
Event organiser, Dr Cynthia C. Umezulike encourages people to join in and make August a month of positive action, “By joining the campaign, participants will be contributing to sustainability efforts and lending a voice for climate action and justice. All of our events are free, and we hope to welcome as many people as possible.”
Rose Heathcote, Senior Advisor in Sustainable Enterprise for Thinking People will run the sessions with Dr Cynthia C. Umezulike, Human rights lawyer as facilitator.
For more information and to book free tickets visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/climate-sustainability-awareness-month-campaign-tickets-932362901537
