The University of Buckingham to host hustings ahead of election
This event is open to all, offering a valuable opportunity for voters to hear directly from the candidates on the issues that matter most.
Candidates will present their policy statements before opening the floor to questions from the audience. This is your chance to engage with the candidates and get answers to your pressing questions.
Professor James Tooley said, “We are pleased to be able to host and offer this opportunity for local people to meet candidates. It will be a great opportunity to visit the university and hear from those hoping to be elected this year. For local people who haven’t been to the university for a while, or even ever, this is a great time to visit us at the Vinson Building – we look forward to welcoming you.”
The candidates attending are:
Amanda Onwuemene (Green Party)
Callum Anderson (Labour)
Ray Brady (Independent)
Jordan Cattell (Reform)
Iain Stewart (Conservative)
Dominic Dyer (Liberal Democrats)
Anyone who would like to ask a questions is requested to submit it to [email protected] understanding that it may not be possible to accommodate them all.
Please register for your place here.
Press attendance is welcome - please RSVP to [email protected]
