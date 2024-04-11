The University of Buckingham speaker series: Achieving a lasting peace in Israel/Palestine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Vincent Fean KCVO, is a retired British diplomat with nearly four decades of service, including roles as High Commissioner to Malta, Ambassador to Libya, and Consul General to Jerusalem.

He serves as Vice Chair at the Balfour Project Charity, advocating for Israeli-Palestinian conflict resolution.

There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm.

Registration is free and all are welcome.

