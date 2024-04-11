The University of Buckingham speaker series: Achieving a lasting peace in Israel/Palestine
The University of Buckingham's Vice Chancellor speaker series continues in partnership with the Centre for UN studies on Thursday 25th April, 6pm with a talk and Q&A session.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sir Vincent Fean KCVO, is a retired British diplomat with nearly four decades of service, including roles as High Commissioner to Malta, Ambassador to Libya, and Consul General to Jerusalem.
He serves as Vice Chair at the Balfour Project Charity, advocating for Israeli-Palestinian conflict resolution.
There will be a drinks reception from 5:30pm followed by the talk at 6pm.
Registration is free and all are welcome.
Please register for your place here.
The University of Buckingham runs events all through the year, a full list is available here.