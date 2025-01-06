The UK’s biggest inclusive alternative wedding fayre comes to Buckinghamshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Quirky Weddings are bringing their famous Quirky Wedding Fayre to Buckinghamshire on Sunday, 19 January, 2025.

The UK's favourite inclusive alternative wedding fayre will be held at Buckinghamshire Railway Centre on Sunday, 19 January, 2025 from 11am-3pm.

Buckinghamshire Railway Centre is a stunning vintage railway site that is a unique and memorable setting for a wedding.

Our fayres bring together the most unique wedding suppliers in a truly quirky venue to help make weddings one of a kind!

Lucie Welch The Soulful Celebrant at The Quirky Wedding Fayre

Are you fed up of going around wedding fairs and seeing hundreds of suppliers offering the same thing? Sick of feeling judged for wanting something different? We are too! That's why we created The Quirky Wedding Fayre. Your wedding should be all about you! So why would you settle for having a day that's the same as everyone else's? We've handpicked a talented bunch of wedding professionals who all offer something different and adhere to our zero-judgement ethos, and they're all ready and waiting to show you what they've got up their sleeves!

New for 2024 is our Quirky Quiet Hour!

We understand that wedding fairs can be a really overwhelming place full of lots of people and lots of noise! To assist those who may be anxious, overwhelmed or neurodivergent, the hour between 2pm and 3pm at our fayres will be Quirky Quiet Hour. Quiet Hour is an individually ticketed timeslot where those who feel they need a quieter browsing experience can attend. Find out more here.

Standard entry to all of our fayres is free, or you can opt for VIP tickets for our exclusive goody bags and bubbly!

Lucy's Glitter Box at The Quirky Wedding Fayre

Pop by for a quick look around or stay all day with us - grab a drink, listen to some live music or grab something to eat! Our Quirky Wedding Fayres are a day out for all ages! Find out more and get your tickets here. [https://event-discovery.ticketspot.io/events/tickets-the-quirky-wedding-fayre-%40-buckinghamshire-railway-centre-ZGViN2Y2YjctMDMyMC00OWQ5LWE1ZWYtZTdkMmNmYmRlMmYyfHdpZGdldC1lMDE2Yzc]

About Quirky Weddings

In just five years, Quirky Weddings has grown into a national company, operating across 9 locations in the UK with over 30 Quirky Wedding Fayres under their belt, a bi-annual magazine, Quirky Weddings Magazine and now an annual awards programme, The Quirky Wedding Awards – the UK’s first and only alternative wedding awards, showcasing and celebrating the UK’s best inclusive wedding suppliers.

Founder Lily Jones said “Quirky Weddings today is more of an ethos - Quirky stands for uniqueness and being yourself. Quirky is an ethos that embraces and encompasses everyone’s individual tastes as equal to the next. Approved Quirky Wedding Suppliers that exhibit at our fayres and advertise in our magazine, and now join us as awards finalists, may not all be the literal definition of ‘quirky’ but we have vetted them as abiding by an ethos to be fully inclusive and open to all!

The Quirky Wedding Fayre

"So when couples come to a Quirky Wedding Fayre they know they are stepping into a safe space; a space where they will never be judged on anything. A space where they can truly create ‘their day, their way."