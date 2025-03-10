The Mum Club: Calling all mums of Marlow and surrounding areas

Meet The Mum Club - a nationwide company that creates social events that put Mums first. Whether it's lunch or brunch, each stylish occasion is created to connect mums in their local area.

Why every Mum needs The Mum Club

Let's be honest, being a mum is tough! And it can feel isolating, especially if you didn't quite gel with your NCT group or you're a second-time Mum or you’ve moved to a new area. The Mum Club are here for you, whatever stage of motherhood you're at.

"Good Mum friends are essential when you have a baby, but sometimes it's hard to find them", says The Mum Club founders Lauren Webber and Jessica Lawes. "The reason we created The Mum Club was that after we had children, we'd go to baby classes, and while they were entertaining for the children, we'd leave having spoken to no one and feeling emptier in a way. This experience drove us to create The Mum Club because we didn't want anyone to ever feel like that".

The Mum Club Beaconsfield Brunch Club

A whopping 89% of Mums revealed they felt lonely at least once since giving birth.

What to expect

A group of like-minded mums chatting over delicious food and coffee, The Mum Club's mission is to create an entertaining experience where everyone feels included. Whether you’re a first time Mum or seasoned pro, everyone is welcome. Come alone or with your little ones this is your time to chat, laugh and share with other like-minded Mums.

When is the next event?

The Mum Club Marlow Brunch Club

Follow @themumclubsouthbucks on Instagram or email your host, Lucy via [email protected] for more information and ticket releases.

How can you book?

All events can be found and booked on the main The Mum Club site with events in Marlow and Beaconsfield in March https://themumclub.com/events/