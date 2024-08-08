The Lost Words Nature Trail at College Lake Reserve

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover beautiful poetry and artwork on this self-guided tour for all the family to explore and enjoy!

Join a self-guided trail around College Lake nature reserve to rescue The Lost Words, with poems and artwork by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris.

This self-guided family trail runs over the following summer holiday weeks:

August 6 to 11; August 13 to 18; August 20 to 25 and August 26 to September 1. It is recommended to pre-book tickets online.

Each week has it's own listing with tickets for each day that week available to purchase.

Pick up your trail booklet from the Visitor Centre shop and head out to find hidden 'The Lost Words' at College Lake!

Discover the mysteries of The Lost Words through spells, artwork and - of course - nature! Can you discover them all and complete the activities to rescue them?

This self-guided trail starts from the Visitor Centre.

Please be aware of the following:

Children must be accompanied by an adult who is able to encourage and help them with the various activities on the trail.

by who is with the various activities on the trail. The trail has mixed activities aimed at children 3-11 years old, but is an outdoor adventure for the whole family! (Adults and children under 3 free)

old, but is an (Adults and children under 3 free) Pick up your trail booklet from the Visitor Centre (please bring a pencil to complete some of the activities).

The trail takes approx. 1.5-2hrs so please allow enough time to enjoy it during our opening hours. Last trail entry 3pm.

Reserve and car park: 10am-5pm.

If you or a member of your household are feeling unwell on the day of the event, please do not attend.

We recommend pre-booking tickets.

Photography consent - BBOWT sometimes take photos/videos for marketing purposes used in the public domain. Please contact us if you do not consent

We look forward to seeing you there!

(Materials from THE LOST WORDS by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris. Text © Robert Macfarlane 2017, artwork © Jackie Morris 2017. Published by Hamish Hamilton, October 2017, Hardback, £20)

£5 per child + booking fee. We recommend pre-booking tickets online. Please book a ticket for children aged 3+Accompanying adult(s) or children under 3 FREE

Suitable for families, children.

Tuesday 30 July 2024 - Sunday 4 August 2024

10:00am - 3:00pm

