The Jolly Farmer pub hosts ‘Dogs that Lunch’ events to celebrate launch of new lunch club

To celebrate the launch of their ‘Lunch Club’, The Jolly Farmer in Chalfont Saint Peter is cooking up a recipe for success by hosting a weekly ‘Dogs that Lunch’ event. The pub is offering their canine customers a paw-stively delicious meal on the house every Wednesday alongside their fixed price lunch menu.

The Lunch Club, starting Thursday March 7th, will not only showcase some of the season’s best produce and give you a tasty, fixed price lunch menu, but also encourage locals to get out of their houses, get down to their local, and get cosy by the fire or in one of the pubs many homely spots.

During Lunch Club, Served Monday to Friday from 12-6pm, diners can enjoy 2 courses for £18.50 or 3 courses for £23.50.

A sunny spot in The Jolly Farmer, in Chalfont Saint Peter.

The Jolly Farmer, awarded the top 3 star rating from The Sustainable Restaurant Association, will change the dishes of this set menu monthly to celebrate the delicious seasonal ingredients that each season brings.

Throughout March, Jerusalem artichoke is the star of the menu, sourced from a family business based in Lincolnshire and cooked to perfection in a mouth-watering soup starter. Also on the menu is a delicious pork escalope schnitzel, a Chalkstream trout and haddock fishcake and a vegan option of grilled cauliflower served with aubergine and mushroom pesto.

For sweet-toothed visitors, the menu also boasts a trio of desserts to choose from. From a pear and almond tart, to chocolate and walnut sponge and a blackcurrant mousse.

This isn’t the only thing guests, and their dogs, can sink their teeth into at The Jolly Farmer, from Happy Hour every weekday from 5-7pm, Wednesday Steak Nights, Sunday roasts with bottomless trimmings and an alpine inspired Après Ski menu every Thursday until March 21st, the dog friendly pub in Chalfont Saint Peter is a hive of activity.

The bar area of The Jolly Farmer, in Chalfont Saint Peter.

As part of Heartwood Inns - a collection of cosy pubs awarded the best Food-Led Pub Group by Restaurant R200 in 2023 - The Jolly Farmer is keen for Lunch Club to help locals connect and invite them to share great food, alongside great company.

General Manager at The Jolly Farmer, Jon Adams, said: With the common opposite our pub, we’re a popular meeting place for dog walkers - much to our delight! We’ve got a few treats up our sleeve, not least a doggy watering hole. Community is so important to us, we want nothing more than to bring people together, and what better way than through food!’