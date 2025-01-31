The John Bunyan Community Boat announces the 2025 Cruise Programme

The John Bunyan Boat

April to September will see the familiar sight of the blue and white John Bunyan Community Boat gracing the River Great Ouse in and around Bedford.

Over 50,000 passengers have enjoyed cruising on the vessel in the past 11 years on various trips, from Kempston in the West to Great Barford in the East. The John Bunyan Boat is crewed entirely by volunteers for the benefit of the residents of Bedford and surrounding districts.

Now is the time book a trip on the boat and enjoy the Spring sunshine and calming waters of the river. It is hard to improve on a peaceful and tranquil meander through the countryside around Bedford or enjoy views of the town and Embankment from a new vantage point, whilst taking refreshments from the galley.

This summer the John Bunyan Community Boat will be retaining popular cruises from previous years including Afternoon tea cruises both onboard and at the Kingfisher Pub, Fish and Chip cruises for lunch and supper and music cruises featuring Jazz, Motown or Irish music. There will also be a return of the much-loved Anchor Lunch cruise to Great Barford and the Sunday Afternoon cruise.

Children will be able to enjoy popular EyeSpy cruises along the Embankment during the summer holidays, as well as bank holiday short cruises, all departing from the Suspension Bridge, why not make a day of it and head to Longholme boating lake after your cruise for more fun on the water, or perhaps take in a game of landmark golf in Russell Park.

There are some new cruises launching too; enjoy a cream tea onboard as part of your ticket with a Cream Tea Cruise, or enjoy a glass of fizz onboard the Sunset and Prosecco cruise.

For details of prices, times and dates, or to book your tickets, visit the John Bunyan Boat website: bmkwaterway.org/johnbunyanboat/