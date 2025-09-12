The Horse Trust and Outdoor Film Club host 'The Greatest Showman' for a summer closing festival

Enjoy an unforgettable and unique experience at The Horse Trust, courtesy of Outdoor Film Club.

The Horse Trust is delighted to announce a special partnership with Outdoor Film Club to host a unique screening of the hit musical, The Greatest Showman, at its Home of Rest for Horses in Speen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event, scheduled for Sunday 21st September 2025, promises to be more than just a film screening - it's a vibrant summer closing festival celebrating the incredible work of the world’s oldest horse charity!

The Horse Trust is delighted to announce a special partnership with Outdoor Film Club to host a unique screening of the hit musical, The Greatest Showman, at its Home of Rest for Horses in Speen. This event, scheduled for Sunday, 21st September, 2025, promises to be more than just a film screening - it's a vibrant summer closing festival celebrating the incredible work of the world’s oldest horse charity!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Horse Trust invites the public to its picturesque grounds, where the stunning Chiltern Hills provide a breathtaking backdrop. Guests will be able to meet some of the charity's beloved residents, including its iconic Shetland ponies, before settling in for an afternoon of entertainment.

Gavin at Outdoor Film Club

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the Outdoor Film Club for this fantastic event," said Jessica Keane, Director of Fundraising and Communications at The Horse Trust.

"It’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together, enjoy a classic film, and learn about the vital work we do in providing a safe and happy retirement for our country's working and rescued horses, ponies, and donkeys."

The festival atmosphere will begin at 2pm, featuring live music from the talented Amy Fleur. Attendees can enjoy delicious food from Willie's Garden Kitchen, and a variety of drinks from Outdoor Cinema Club’s very own bar. The Horse Trust's Black Beauty Tea Room will also be open, serving hot drinks and desserts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greatest Showman is a family-friendly film (rated PG) that champions individuality and the courage to dream big.

Red carpet at Outdoor Film Club

Event Details:

Date: Sunday 21st September 2025

Time: 2pm – 6pm (Film runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes)

Location: The Horse Trust, Slad Lane, Princes Risborough, HP27 0PP

Tickets: Limited tickets are available and must be purchased in advance. Prices are £16.96 for adults, £8.83 for children under 12, with a special family ticket available for £33.22 (two adults, two children). Premium tickets, which include a luxury deck chair in a prime viewing spot, are also available for £22.38. Children under five go free.

Note: This is a blanket and chair-only event. Please bring your own seating. Pets are not permitted at this venue.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Outdoor Film Club’s Eventbrite page.