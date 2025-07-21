The heat is on this summer at Bucks’ rare breeds farm

Odds Farm Park is turning up the heat with its Summer Sizzler event this year. The leisure attraction, near Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, launches its summer programme on Thursday 24 July which will run until Wednesday 3 September.

The Summer Sizzler takes place everyday of the six week school holiday and visitors can look forward to a day of farmyard fun including more than 300 rare breed farm animals, the water play park, summer arts and crafts, foam parties and tractor rides.

Visitors will also be able to take advantage of the Summer Sizzler Pass, which gives guests unlimited access to the farm park every single day of the summer celebration for just £39.90.

Louise Winslow, assistant general manager at Odds Farm Park, explains: “Our Summer Sizzler Pass was immensely popular last year and it sold out very quickly. Lots of families benefited from the great savings it offered so we’ve decided to bring it back again for 2025.”

Meet Highland calf Porridge on the Tractor and Trailer ride this summer at Odds

The summer-long ticket means visitors pay once and can then visit as many times as they wish for the rest of the summer holidays.

Louise adds: “The Summer Sizzler pass pays for itself in less than two visits so we hope it will be a big help to families looking for six week long entertainment ideas that don’t dent the finances.”

The team at Odds has a scorching programme of activity lined up for the school summer holidays. The farm is one of only 29 rare breed farms in the UK and home to more than 15 ‘priority or at-risk’ breeds of farmyard animals that visitors will be able to meet either in the Animal Barn during the regular farmer-led activities, or out in the paddocks.

Guests will come face to face with Odds’ herd of rare Bagot goats. Classified as an ‘at risk’ farm breed, Odds has one of the largest herds in the UK which will be outside for guests to see throughout the summer.

Odds has one of the largest herds of rare bagot goats in the UK which will be outside for guests to see throughout the summer

Visitors may also be able to spot the two new Highland calves born this summer out on the Tractor and Trailer farmyard safari ride.

And when the pressure is high, little ones can cool off in the farm’s H2Odds water play area this summer. With over 500 square metres of water play, children can work together to move water through a series of pumps, channels, rivulets, wheels and gates across 80 metres of channels, streams and pools.

Louise adds: “We’ve put together a sizzling programme of activities for families this summer. And the flexibility of the Summer Sizzler pass means families can dip in and out of the fun here at Odds any, and every, day of the school holidays.”

In addition to a busy line-up of summer activities, visitors can continue all the usual fun at Odds Farm Park with the 18 hole mini golf course, Marmalade’s Mini Rover rides, outdoor adventure play and giant Indoor Playbarn. There is also food and drink available at Marmalade’s Tea Rooms, the coffee bar and ice cream parlour and the on-site airstream, Dipple Diner.

A splashing good time in the water play area at Odds Farm Park this summer

Summer Sizzler at Odds Farm Park takes place from 24th July – 3 September 2025 and tickets go on sale in the first week of June. There is a charge of £9.50 for a Summer Sizzler pass for children aged 1-2 years. It is not essential to pre-book and walk-up admissions are always welcome. For more information, call 01628 520188, visit www.oddsfarm.co.uk, or like and follow @OddsFarmPark on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.