The Fremantle Trust to bring karaoke fun to Aylesbury for Children in Need

On Friday, November 15 the Fremantle Trust team will hit the streets of Aylesbury with their “Karaoke Flyby,” spreading joy and raising funds for Children in Need.

Dressed head-to-toe as Pudsey Bear, the team will visit local pubs, sharing songs and smiles to encourage donations for this vital cause.

The idea is simple but heartfelt: bring people together through music and laughter, all while supporting vulnerable children across the UK. Stopping at favourite spots like The Woolpack, Stoke Mandeville and The New Zealand Aylesbury, the Fremantle Trust team will treat pubgoers to live karaoke performances and plenty of cheer.

“This is really about lifting spirits while making a difference,” says Sue Faulkner, one of the event’s organisers. “We want to bring some fun to the community and raise funds for children who need our help.”

Residents at a Fremantle Trust care home enjoying a cup of tea.

The Fremantle Trust is encouraging locals to get involved, whether it’s singing along or cheering from the sidelines. It’s all about coming together for a good cause, with plenty of light-hearted moments along the way.

So, if you’re in Aylesbury on Friday evening from 6pm until 11pm, keep an eye out for the Fremantle Trust Pudsey Bears, join in the fun, and help make a difference.

The Fremantle Trust is a not-for-profit charity dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for older adults and those with learning disabilities across the UK. Providing care for over 30 years.