The country's top comedians are coming to High Wycombe to raise money for small charities

Nabil Abdulrashid

Top stand-up comedians, headlined by Britain's Got Talent and Live at The Apollo Star Nabil Abdulrashid are coming to High Wycombe for a charity comedy night on 30th May.

Some of the country's top comedians are coming together in High Wycombe to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise. The evening will be what promises a night of great live comedy, whilst supporting small charities across the UK!

Event organiser Mark Hobbs says "I love comedy, and truly know the power of a laugh and how much better it can make you feel, so a comedy night seemed like the perfect way to raise money for a great cause. I have worked hard to secure a fab line-up and am delighted to play a small part in bringing such fantastic talent from the TV and stand-up scene to our town! The night is raising money for Global's Make Some Noise, which is a fantastic cause supporting and giving a voice to small charities across the UK who don't have those big marketing budgets that the bigger charities have."

The MC for the night will be Capital Xtra presenter & comedian Leah Davis. She was a finalist in the 2022 Funny Women Awards, named ‘Face of Comedy’ for 2023 and has written for Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle.

The Venue

Opening the show will be award-winning character comedian Lorna Rose Treen. She was the first ever double award winner at the 2022 ‘Funny Women Awards’, winner of Chortle’s coveted ‘Best Newcomer Award’ 2023 and winner of ‘Funniest Joke of the Fringe’ 2023.

Fresh from Series 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, there will also be a performance from the hilarious Kate Butch! She is also an experienced stand-up comedian, enjoying sold-out Edinburgh runs, as well as performing in Drag Queens vs Zombies and Drag Queens vs Vampires, the latter of which was one of the top 20 best-reviewed comedy shows of EdFringe 2023.

For the headline act, Mark is thrilled to welcome Nabil Abdulrashid! Nabil is an award-winning comedian and writer, becoming a finalist and Alesha Dixon’s golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

Nabil’s TV career is flourishing, with appearances on shows including: twice appearing on QI (BBC), two appearances on Live at the Apollo (BBC) – once as host, Celebrity Masterchef (BBC), Have I Got News for You (BBC), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), The Last Leg (Channel 4), House of Games (BBC) and The Big Narstie Show (Channel 4). practising Muslim, Nabil was also a ‘pilgrim’ on BBC Two’s faith-based show Pilgrimage. Nabil has also appeared on top podcasts including Off Menu with James Acaster and Ed Gamble and Hoovering with Jessica Fosteskew.

The Venue Bucks

The event is being held on Friday 30th May at Bucks Students’ Union’s award-winning venue on their High Wycombe campus. The event is open to all, with free tickets available for BNU students and public tickets available at £15, or £10 for concessions. Tickets can be pre-booked online at ticketsource.co.uk/makesomenoise

To find about more about the charity, please visit https://www.makesomenoise.com/whatw