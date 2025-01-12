Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A thriving local walking group celebrated its 25th Anniversary on the 9th of January, 2025, and to mark it the group retraced their steps of the first ever walk hosted all those years ago between Amersham and Great Missenden.

The group is one of hundreds of The Rambler’s volunteer-led walking groups that can be found across the country, and was one of the first to be established that were aimed at younger walkers (20s and 30s), though there is no official age limit. 25 years later the group is still going strong and holds weekly walks across The Chilterns and beyond, including taking on long-distance routes such as The Ridgeway and Shakespeare’s Way, and weekends away in wilder spots like The Lake District and Bannau Brycheiniog.

The walk was well attended and it was delightful to see so many familiar faces come out and support the group. We started out from Amersham train station before making our way down to the Old Town and out into the frozen, yet beautiful, countryside past Shardeloes on the South Bucks Way, following the River Misbourne to Little Missenden. We stopped off to pay our respects to the grave of Roald Dahl before making our way into Great Missenden and catching the train back to Amersham.

Following the walk the group met for food, drinks and games to celebrate the anniversary at Metro Lounge in Amersham.

The Chiltern Young Walkers (and 2 dogs!) pose in a frosty field to mark the anniversary

If you’re interesting in joining a sociable walking group we are open to anyone with a Rambler’s Membership, and you can do three trial walks before needing membership to make sure the group is for you.

Beth Stark

Chair

Chiltern Young Walkers