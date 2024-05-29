The Buckinghamshire Food and Drink Awards are calling for your favourite eatery, café or pub
If you would like to see your local lift a trophy at the glitzy final in Milton Keynes Theatre later this year now is the time www.bfda.co.uk
If your favourite has not been nominated yet, you can add them to the list in less than 2 minutes. Just go to www.bfda.co.uk/vote and complete the easy form.
Venues have until the 15th July 2024 to encourage their customers to support.
