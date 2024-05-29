The Adwell Vintage Vehicle Show returns to Thame this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Step back in time to enjoy The Adwell Vintage Vehicle Show which showcases classic cars, vintage bicycles and motorbikes, tractors and commercials in the stunning private gardens and parkland of Adwell House.

The Adwell Vintage Vehicle Show will bring together on Sunday, 7th July 2024 a stunning array of classic cars, vintage motorcycles, bicycles and other classic vehicles spanning several decades of automotive history. Exhibitors and visitors alike can enjoy a fun filled day out for all the family with classic cars, entertainment and nostaglia.

The charity the show is supporting this year is Ebony Horse Club, who use horses to raise the education, life skills, wellbeing and aspirations of young people from disadvantaged communities. Come and meet some of the horses and their riders! Charity No 1116027

Event Highlights

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vintage cars displayed around the gardens and lakes of Adwell House

Classic Vehicle Showcase Immerse yourself in a collection of vintage vehicles and marvel at the craftsmanship and innovation, each with its own unique story to tell.

Glamour of the Gardens Only open 3 times a year, the private gardens of Adwell house provide a stunning backdrop for the event. Enjoy exploring the walled garden and water features, the lakes and parkland.

Family-Freindly Activities Although the cars are the stars, there is something for everyone at the show. Vintage fairground entertainment (including tank rides), large Scalextric track and live music.

All-inclusive Dog Show All dogs welcome to join in some fun dog show classes with all competitiors guaranteed a rosette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vintage Village Delicious food stalls, vintage trade stands, children's rides and live music from the Watlington Concert Band.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance on-line via the website or at the gate on the day. Discount are available for families and children under 12 go free.

Event Details Sunday, 7th July 11am - 5pm Adwell House, Thame Oxon OX9 7DQ