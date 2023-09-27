Thank the Earth: Earth Trust's Pumpkin Patch Family Event Returns this Half-Term
As part of a Thank the Earth season, Earth Trust invites you to join in the muddy, marvellous fun at our farm, nestled beneath the iconic Wittenham Clumps.
After the success of last year's Pumpkin Patch, we are over the moon to welcome visitors of all ages back for another round of harvest fun. Get ready for some earthy, hands-on adventure, exploring the growing field, handpicking pumpkins and squash of all shapes and sizes, and finding your way around our sweetcorn maze.
The earth beneath our feet is more than just dirt – it’s a dynamic resource supporting all forms of life. Home to a quarter of the Earth's species and capturing a third of carbon emissions, our soil is a true unsung hero – in fact, there are more organisms in one teaspoon of healthy soil than there are people on the planet.
Public Programming Manager, Amy Rowland enthuses, "Mud is magical, no matter your age! So, this half-term, join us down on our farm to get your boots muddy and your hands grubby as we have a blast with our favourite autumn harvest. Picking your own pumpkin is not just fun; it's a fantastic way to connect with farming, food, and nature."
Squashing Waste
Traditional pumpkin events can be frightful (get it?) when it comes to generating waste. An estimated 24 million pumpkins are purchased in the UK each October, and over half of them end up in the bin.
Earth Trust, however, has taken a deliciously wonky approach. We've grown a wide variety of squash and pumpkins of every size, shape, and colour – not just for carving, but for cooking too. We encourage all our visitors to cook, carve, and compost their pumpkins (yes, even the seeds!) to join us in our mission to squash waste.
We're thrilled to partner with Good Food Oxfordshire and Waste Innovation Station (WISH) to ensure that no produce goes to waste. Good Food Oxfordshire will glean any leftover produce for redistribution by Oxford Food Hub to kitchens, cafés, and other places to nourish our local communities.
Paul Hill, Earth Trust's Head of Environmental Land Management, explains; “We're sowing a variety of crops in our Pumpkin Patch with big goals in mind. We want to nurture our soil, as it is crucial for health and wellbeing. And, we want to show that even when starting with something as small and humble as a pumpkin, each and every one of us can make a difference.”
Whether you choose to cook, carve, or compost, our Pumpkin Patch event promises a world of eco-conscious fun and flavour. So, mark your calendars, grab your wellies, and join Earth Trust in celebrating our beautiful planet this half-term.
'Pumpkin Patch' is happening from Saturday 21st October to Sunday 29th October.