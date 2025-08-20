Thame’s Psychic & Wellbeing Fair offers a day of reflection and renewal

Thame's Psychic & Wellbeing Fair
Thame's Psychic & Wellbeing Fair
Thame’s Psychic & Wellbeing Fair is back at the Spread-Eagle Hotel this September. Once again, top local therapists, readers and spiritual retailers, and others from further afield, will turn out on Sunday 7th September for a day designed to help you feel calmer, lighter and more balanced.

Visitors can explore a wide range of stalls, from professional holistic therapists and self-help practitioners to retailers selling gifts, crystals and wellbeing products - perfect if you want to brighten up your home or pick up an early Christmas present. As always, there will be a wide range of talented, authentic readers ready to offer advice, guidance and reassurance.

Alongside the stalls there will be workshops providing practical advice on ways to boost your mood, find clarity and regain a sense of balance.

“This fair is all about giving people time out for themselves,” says organiser Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit. “Whether you’re curious about what the future holds, or you’d simply like to relax, talk to friendly experts and find inspiration, it’s a welcoming space for everyone.”

Julie, who will be promoting her spiritual, self-help and wellbeing books at the fair, adds: “People tell us they leave feeling lighter, calmer and re-energised. It’s about discovering small, helpful tools and connections that really make a difference in everyday life.”

“Whether you’re looking to reflect, recharge, or just enjoy browsing something a little different, Thame’s Psychic & Wellbeing Fair is a great way to spend a Sunday.”

The fair runs from 11am to 5pm at The Spread-Eagle Hotel, Cornmarket, Thame OX9 2BW.

