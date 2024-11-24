Thame set to sparkle at Christmas Lights Switch On

Hundreds of people are expected to converge on Thame's Town Centre on Friday 29 November for the annual Christmas Lights Switch On event, sponsored by Lightfoots Solicitors.

Activities will commence at 4pm, with festive stall holders offering an array of goodies, including foods from South Africa, Greece, the Caribbean, and Vietnam, burgers, donuts, candy floss, crepes, hot chocolate, festive drinks, even treats for pets.

There will be free rides for children from 5pm, a Helter Skelter and chair ride generously sponsored by Thame Cars, while the main entertainment will kick off at 6pm, hosted by Paddy Harris (from Cornerstone Thame) and Anthony Taylor (from Grace Church).

The Thame Concert Band will fill the air with Christmas tunes throughout the night. There will also be performances from the Thame Players, and local singer Philippa Mummery, who will lead the sing-a-long with a couple of Christmas favourites.

Thame's Christmas lights will be switched on at 6.30pm on Friday 29 November.

Santa and his Elves will also be roaming through the crowd, so make sure you say hello!

Doing the Honours

This year, event organisers wanted to shine the spotlight on a local hero, and we are honoured that Chris Hurdman accepted our invitation to switch on the lights. Chris, a beloved market trader in Thame, was awarded the Community Award at the English Veterans Awards in October.

A former member of the Royal Engineers, Chris has been a cornerstone of Thame’s Tuesday Charter Market for over 30 years and has organised Thame Market’s Community Day for the past 25 years.

Chris Hurdman was invited to switch on Thame's Christmas lights after receiving an English Veterans Award.

Chris will switch on the lights at 6.30pm, illuminating our 29-foot Nordmann fir tree, adorned with thousands of tiny lights, kindly donated by ASM Auto Recycling.

Additional Activities

Several local businesses along the High Street will stay open until 7pm to join in the festivities.

From 5.30pm, Lightfoots Solicitors ‘Lightfoots elves’ will have festive treats, crafts, a children’s lucky dip, and gift tombola, with proceeds going to Sands, their charity of the year.

Selfie Station

Don't forget to visit the new selfie station outside the Town Hall, provided by Your Dentist in Thame.

On display from the Switch-On and throughout December, share your festive selfies on the Christmas in Thame Facebook page for the chance to win a prize!

Christmas Charities Fair

The festivities continue Saturday, 30 November, at the Thame Town Hall. From 10am to 2pm, the Christmas Charities Fair will be held in the Upper Chamber.

Enjoy tombolas, Christmas gifts, toys, raffles, refreshments from the Girl Guides, and entertainment from local singer, Michael Hodges.

Support local and national charities, including Amnesty International, Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, Cancer Research, Cat Protection Chiltern Branch, Girl Guides, Grace Church, Hospice Lottery, League of Friends of Thame Hospital, National Institute for Health & Care Research Network, Red Kite Family Centre, Reducing the Risk of Domestic Abuse, Relay for Life Aylesbury, Thame Activity Group (TAG), Thame & District Twinning Association, Thame Inner Wheel, and Thame Youth Projects.

Santa’s Grotto

While the Charities Fair is happening upstairs, downstairs in the Information Centre, you'll find Santa's Grotto on Saturday 30 November, from 10am to 4pm, sponsored by Lucy Electric.

Every child who visits Santa will receive a small gift.

This year, Lucy Electric are also raising funds for the Lord Williams's School Young Carers, one of the mayor’s chosen charities for 2024.

Reindeer Trail: Sponsored by Specsavers Thame. Collect a reindeer trail from Specsavers or the Thame Town Council website and visit the nine venues where Santa's reindeer have been spotted. Complete the trail to receive a small gift and the chance to win one of three Christmas hampers.

Letters to Santa: This year, Santa has set up a special post box at Specsavers Thame. Drop your letter into the specially marked post box and receive a personalised reply from Santa!

Window Displays: Businesses and residents are encouraged to decorate their windows. Upload a photo on the Window Displays page of Thame Town Council's Christmas web page for the chance to win a Christmas hamper, thanks to BP Solicitors.