Ten years of Buckingham Food Fair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We are excited to announce we have some brand-new traders attending the Food Fair this year such as NYC Cookies, Manor Farm Bourton, The Confectionist, Jaccs Coffee, Susumba MK, and We Will Wok You.

Outside the Community Centre will be a range of sensational street food from Caribbean to English cuisines provided by Good Times Café, Sizzlers Street Food, We Will Wok You, and Susumba MK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other traders who regularly support this event and will also be attending include, MKS Food Distribution, Indian Orchard, Chafor Wine, Crumb de la Crème, Replete Flatbreads, Friars Farm, Brockleby’s Pies, Bucks Brothers Gin, Stanley’s Homemade Free From Treats, From Garden to Jar, and Riverford Home Delivery.

Food Truck

To celebrate Buckingham’s local food traders and restaurants the event will also be giving away Foodie Buckingham maps that show every food trader in the parish of Buckingham. Visitors can even vote on their favourite dish from a Buckingham eatery at the ‘Buckingham’s Favourite Dish’ stall.

To make the 10th anniversary of the Food Fair special, we are launching the Buckingham Bakes Competition! Children, including SEND up to 25, are invited to make and decorate a maximum of four biscuits of choice. Adults can make a cake or bread of their choice – bonus points are available for both age categories.

Everyone must register their bakes online for this event; on the day entries won't be accepted. Registration forms, terms and conditions, and general event information can be found on the Town Council website: www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk/event/food-fair-2/

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be oodles of different delicious products to try and purchase. Have a special dietary requirement? Many of our local traders also sell a variety of gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian products to suit all needs and tastes.

A host of goodies to choose from.

Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee, Cllr Robin Stuchbury, said “This is the 10th Food Fair we’ve held. The purpose of the Food Fairs has been to offer an alternative and inclusive activity for the community to attend, providing them with interesting products and people.