Talk at the University of Buckingham - Who killed President JFK? - 60 years on

This November marks the 60th anniversary of the assassination of President Kennedy.

A talk at the University of Buckingham examines the evidence. Was it, as is still popularly understood, the work of a lone gunman or something much more involved, like a coup d'etat?

The talk takes place in the Vinson auditorium, at the University of Buckingham, from 6pm on Tuesday 21st November. It is free and wine will be served. |

On the eve of the 60th anniversary of the shooting in Dallas, Texas, the writer John Hamer revisits the evidence and promotes discussion around the murder, widely considered the first worldwide breaking TV news story.

A generation of people were to recall 'what they were doing' when they heard the news. The event had widespread political consequences and exactly what happened has been the subject of intense scrutiny over the intervening years. 'The shot heard around the world' reappraisal event will include time for questions.