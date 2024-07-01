Summer of Fun at Discover Bucks Museum Aylesbury
There’s so much to do for all the family at the museum this summer!
20 July to 3 September 2024
This summer we have a packed programme of activities to keep all the family entertained.
From a galaxy far, far away comes May The Toys Be With You, a stellar exhibition of one of the UK's finest collections of vintage Star Wars toys and original movie posters opens on 20 July – a must for little kids and ‘big kids’ alike. Meet the Stormtroopers on 20 July.
We’ll be running Special Family Craft Days from 24 July to 30 August. Choose from Make-A-Toy Mondays, Out-Of-This-World Wednesdays and Fantastic Fridays. Each session has a different theme so you can try something different throughout the holidays.
During your visit to the museum experience the Sensory Playroom, Toy Room and Tudor Mural Activity in our Tudor Rooms or try one of our exciting new Discovery Duck Activity Trails which are a fun way to explore our stunning Discover Bucks Galleries.
In our beautiful walled garden, come rain or shine under our marquee, younger visitors can enjoy the Garden Play Zone with water and sand play, giant games and outdoor toys. And for hands-on fun inspired by Roald Dahl’s stories visit the fabulous Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery. Enjoy the garden café too for light snacks and drinks.
Summer Holiday opening times – 20 July – 3 September 2024Monday – Saturday 10am – 5pmSunday 12pm – 4pmBooking essential: All those wishing to do the craft activity need to purchase a ‘Participant’ ticket, accompanying parents/carers are required to book a ‘Non-participating’ ticket – unless of course they want to do the craft activity too. Parents/carers supervision is required throughout the event. Our team will be on hand to offer help and demonstrations, but be prepared to get ‘stuck in’. There are a limited number of spaces available at these events, to secure your ticket please book now using the buttons above. The event may sell out and we cannot guarantee there will be tickets available on the day.These Craft participant/non participant tickets DO NOT give you access to the rest of the Museum, if you would like to take part in our ‘Summer of Fun’ activities and the Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery please also book Museum/Children’s Gallery tickets too.
For more information, opening times, ticket prices and to book visit discoverbucksmuseum.orgDiscover Bucks Museum, Church Street, Aylesbury HP20 2QP
