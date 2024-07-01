Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s so much to do for all the family this summer at Discover Bucks Museum!We’re open 7 days a week over the holidays with a packed summer programme of activities for all ages including:✔ See amazing Star Wars toys and movie posters in the May The Toys Be With You exhibition✔ Enjoy creative crafts on Make-A-Toy Mondays, Out-Of-This-World Wednesdays and Fantastic Fridays✔ Get hands-on in the Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery✔ Discover our Sensory Room, Toy Room + Tudor Room✔ Have fun in the Garden Play Zone

Summer of Fun at Discover Bucks Museum, Aylesbury

There’s so much to do for all the family at the museum this summer!

20 July to 3 September 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer of fun!

This summer we have a packed programme of activities to keep all the family entertained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a galaxy far, far away comes May The Toys Be With You, a stellar exhibition of one of the UK's finest collections of vintage Star Wars toys and original movie posters opens on 20 July – a must for little kids and ‘big kids’ alike. Meet the Stormtroopers on 20 July.

We’ll be running Special Family Craft Days from 24 July to 30 August. Choose from Make-A-Toy Mondays, Out-Of-This-World Wednesdays and Fantastic Fridays. Each session has a different theme so you can try something different throughout the holidays.

During your visit to the museum experience the Sensory Playroom, Toy Room and Tudor Mural Activity in our Tudor Rooms or try one of our exciting new Discovery Duck Activity Trails which are a fun way to explore our stunning Discover Bucks Galleries.

In our beautiful walled garden, come rain or shine under our marquee, younger visitors can enjoy the Garden Play Zone with water and sand play, giant games and outdoor toys. And for hands-on fun inspired by Roald Dahl’s stories visit the fabulous Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery. Enjoy the garden café too for light snacks and drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer Holiday opening times – 20 July – 3 September 2024Monday – Saturday 10am – 5pmSunday 12pm – 4pmBooking essential: All those wishing to do the craft activity need to purchase a ‘Participant’ ticket, accompanying parents/carers are required to book a ‘Non-participating’ ticket – unless of course they want to do the craft activity too. Parents/carers supervision is required throughout the event. Our team will be on hand to offer help and demonstrations, but be prepared to get ‘stuck in’. There are a limited number of spaces available at these events, to secure your ticket please book now using the buttons above. The event may sell out and we cannot guarantee there will be tickets available on the day.These Craft participant/non participant tickets DO NOT give you access to the rest of the Museum, if you would like to take part in our ‘Summer of Fun’ activities and the Roald Dahl Children’s Gallery please also book Museum/Children’s Gallery tickets too.