Summer gets off to a swizzfiggling start at Museum

Summer got off to a swizzfiggling start this week as the ‘Magical Matilda’s Summer’ event got underway at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre in Great Missenden.

The six-week long celebration of Roald Dahl’s famous book, Matilda, runs until Sunday, August 31.

Seven year-old Bella from Milton Keynes came dressed as the eponymous hero Matilda, ready to square up to headteacher, Miss Trunchbull. While five year-old Lydia and eight year-old Martha from Hazlemere, got the chance to chat to Miss Trunchbull who made herself comfortable in Roald Dahl’s replica writing chair at the Museum.

Visitors can look forward to a host of workshops inspired by the book including science experiments, making clay characters and creating miniature gardens. There will also be daily storytelling, a themed trail around the museum and a craft room where little ones can decorate a book cover to add to the wall.

Steve Gardam, director at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre, says: “We have some great activities lined up for visitors this summer with lots of hands-on fun.

“Our Miss Honey’s Magical Garden activity is a chance for little ones to recreate the garden surrounding Miss Honey’s cottage, set deep in the woods. Matilda thought it looked like something out of a fairytale and we’re inviting our younger guests to make a miniature version.

“And Mr Wormwood’s Junkyard cars is a workshop where every visitor will be given a set of wheels and axles to build their own junk car that wouldn’t look out of place on Mr Wormwood’s forecourt.

“I am particularly excited to welcome local poet, Will Burns from Wendover, to the Museum on Thursday 7 August. Will is going to be running a creative writing workshop for families where everyone will leave with their own family poem to treasure for years to come.”

There will also be a Marvellous Matilda Walk taking place on Friday 29th August where a Museum storyteller will take visitors on a tour of the high street and library in Great Missenden that inspired so many of the ideas in Dahl’s Matilda.

Steve adds: “There will also be the Crunchem Hall games in the courtyard everyday where visitors will be able to Splat the Snozzcumber or play Dream Jar Hoopla.

“We have different workshops and activities taking place every week throughout the summer, so I encourage visitors to check our website before booking.”

Magical Matilda Summer at the Roald Dahl Museum and Story Centre runs until August 31 and online pre-booked tickets are £11.95 for adults, £9.95 for children and concessions. Children under five years old are free of charge. There is a small additional charge for workshops.

It is not essential to pre-book a visit and walk-up admissions are always welcome but pre-booking workshops is recommended as they sell out fast. For more information, call 01494 892 192, visit www.roalddahlmuseum.org, or like and follow @roalddahlmuseum on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.