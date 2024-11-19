Stowe House Christmas Fayre – A festive family day out awaits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join us on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, from 10am to 5pm (last entry at 4pm), for a magical seasonal event and a perfect opportunity to kick-start your Christmas preparations.

Step into the enchanting State Rooms of Stowe House, beautifully transformed into a festive shopping haven showcasing the finest offerings from local small businesses. The whole family is invited to immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with fun-filled activities, including the all-important task of writing letters to Santa.

"Bringing the Christmas Fayre back to Stowe is a true highlight of the season for us. This event has always been about more than just shopping—it's a celebration of community, tradition, and festive cheer. I can't wait to see families coming together and creating memories in such a stunning setting," said Beth Parry, Senior Events Manager at Stowe.

Stowe House offers the perfect backdrop for a festive day out. Wander through our newly refurbished State Dining Room while exploring over 60 stalls featuring unique gifts and treats. From handmade jewellery and artisan candles to indulgent food and drink, you’ll find something for everyone on your list—including your furry friends!

For little ones, there’s no shortage of holiday cheer. Enjoy hands-on activities like festive face painting, sharing a wish on the wishing tree and, of course, a chance to send off those letters to Santa.

Feeling hungry? Warm up with a mulled wine or hot chocolate and indulge in seasonal bites from our food vans, all while taking in the stunning view of the house from the North Front.

For history lovers, our expert House team will be on hand with fascinating stories about Stowe's past and a display of historical objects, adding a touch of heritage to your visit.

Tickets are only available online, so book early to avoid disappointment!

Adults (12+): £5.50

Children: £3.50

Under-5s: Free

National Trust members: £4.50

Please note that tickets are pre-sale only—no on-the-door sales will be available. Time slots ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone, so please arrive within your chosen window.

We can’t wait to welcome you and your loved ones for a magical start to the festive season. See you at Stowe House!