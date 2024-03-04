Stonor offers mums free entry to Tumblestone Hollow to honour Mother's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the first time, Tumblestone Hollow at Stonor Park, which threw open its doors in February after its winter hiatus is offering mums, step mums, mother figures and grandmothers free entry across Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th March, saving families £9 when booking tickets to the experience.

As mums and grandmas accompany their young explorers in their adventures, they’ll see the mystical circle of standing stones, play on the tall treehouses, look-out decks and bridges and fly along the zipwires. After the play, they can take a wander in Stonor’s immaculate gardens, buzzing with new life, snowdrops and spring bulbs.

Lady Ailsa Camoys, custodian of Stonor Park, said: “This year, we’re celebrating all generations of mums and mother figures across the March weekend by giving free access to our special playground - the perfect place for all families to explore, use their imagination and spend time outdoors together. We have a delicious range of food and drink with something for all the family, helping to make the day as special and relaxing as can be.”

All generations can be treated to a tasty lunch with freshly made woodfired pizzas from The Rumble Huts, along with gourmet burgers, creamy Italian gelato ice cream, hand blended American-style milkshakes and warming hot chocolates with plenty of cream and marshmallows. Guests can also mark the special occasion with Hundred Hills Sparkling Wine, made and bottled a mile from Stonor Park.

The newest feature of the playground which opened last year, the ‘Magic Spring’, has stepping stones, sluice gates and hand pumps, offering explorers lots of physical fun in the water play area as the weather warms up.

Tickets for Tumblestone Hollow start from £8 for children 92 - 105cm, £10 for children over 105cm and £9 for adults (over 16). Children under 92cm and carers enter for free.

The Mother’s Day offer can’t be used in conjunction with any other discounts.