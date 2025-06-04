Step right up as Odds launches circus workshops this month

Miniature Mediterranean Donkey Acacia gave birth to Pistachio at the end of May at Odds Farm Park

Visitors to Odds will be able to juggle their way into June as the farm park gears up for its first series of circus skills workshops this month.

The leisure attraction, near Beaconsfield, kicks off the circus celebrations on Saturday 7 June which will run every weekend until Sunday 29 June.

Guests will be able to step into the ring at the rare breeds farm and learn how to spin plates, work a diablo, walk on stilts and juggle. There will also be circus-themed arts and crafts for little ones to get stuck into with miniature Big Tops to make, colour and take home.”

Louise Winslow, assistant general manager at Odds Farm Park says: “We are absolutely thrilled to be launching our new circus workshops this month. Every weekend guests will have the opportunity to spin, balance and juggle as they get to grips with some impressive circus skills.”

Visitors will be able to see mum Cornflake and her female Highland calf, Porridge at the farm

Also new to Odds this month is the arrival of two newborn animals to add to the herd at the farm park. Porridge, a female Highland calf arrived on 1st June, while Pistachio, a Miniature Mediterranean Donkey foal arrived at the end of May.

Louise adds: “Two new significant arrivals in the space of a week is big news for everyone here at the farm. Both mums and babies are doing well with both newborns already out in the paddocks for our visitors to enjoy.”

In addition to a busy line-up of activities, visitors can continue all the usual fun at Odds Farm Park with the 18 hole mini golf course, H2Odds water play area, Marmalade’s Mini Rover rides, outdoor adventure play and giant Indoor Playbarn. There is also food and drink available at Marmalade’s Tea Rooms, the coffee bar and ice cream parlour and the on-site Dipple Diner.

The circus skills workshops at Odds Farm Park take place on the following weekends: 7th – 8th, 14th – 15th, 21st – 22nd, 28th – 29th June and online pre-booked tickets are £18.95. Children under 2 years old are free of charge. It is not essential to pre-book and walk-up admissions are always welcome. For more information, call 01628 520188, visit www.oddsfarm.co.uk, or like and follow @OddsFarmPark on Facebook and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.