Start your journey into fostering

Nexus Fostering is hosting a monthly fostering information event on June 4. Why not pop along to learn all you need to know about becoming a foster carer.

Are you interested in fostering?

Nexus Fostering is hosting a monthly fostering information event. Pop along anytime between 10am-2pm where you can meet us and speak to us about how you can become a foster carer and help local children and young people.

Nexus Fostering is looking for more people to support children and young people and help create positive outcomes. We would love to hear from you if you are new to fostering or if you are looking at transferring fostering agencies. Everyone is welcome to come and say hello and begin your fostering journey.

Date: Wednesday, June 4

Time: 10am - 2pm

Address: 7 Doolittle Mill, Froghall Rd, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, MK45 2ND

Can't make it? Phone 01462 431 774 for an informal chat about fostering. Or why not visit www.nexusfostering.co.uk/office-locations/ampthill