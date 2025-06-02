Start your journey into fostering

By Leanne Austin
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 13:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Nexus Fostering is hosting a monthly fostering information event on June 4. Why not pop along to learn all you need to know about becoming a foster carer.

Are you interested in fostering?

Nexus Fostering is hosting a monthly fostering information event. Pop along anytime between 10am-2pm where you can meet us and speak to us about how you can become a foster carer and help local children and young people.

Nexus Fostering is looking for more people to support children and young people and help create positive outcomes. We would love to hear from you if you are new to fostering or if you are looking at transferring fostering agencies. Everyone is welcome to come and say hello and begin your fostering journey.

Nexus Fostering welcomes people to learn how they can become a foster carer.Nexus Fostering welcomes people to learn how they can become a foster carer.
Nexus Fostering welcomes people to learn how they can become a foster carer.

Date: Wednesday, June 4

Time: 10am - 2pm

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Address: 7 Doolittle Mill, Froghall Rd, Ampthill, Bedfordshire, MK45 2ND

Can't make it? Phone 01462 431 774 for an informal chat about fostering. Or why not visit www.nexusfostering.co.uk/office-locations/ampthill

Related topics:Ampthill
News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice